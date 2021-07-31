Trending Now
Ugandan president directs military to oversee COVID-19 screening at int’l airport

written by Paulina Meke July 31, 2021

KAMPALA, July 31 — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Friday directed the military to take over COVID-19 screening at the country’s Entebbe International Airport.
Museveni said in a televised address that the medical arm of the military should screen departing and arriving travelers at the airport.
The development came barely two weeks after the ministry of health suspended a private health facility from screening travelers over allegations of issuing fake COVID-19 results.
“The ministry of health, immigration services, port health and other agencies of government should ensure compliance with the existing guidelines such as testing, isolation,” Museveni said.
The president also announced the easing of the 42-day lockdown measures following a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Private and public transport was resumed, but with a reminder to adhere to COVID-19 prevention measures.
Public gatherings, schools and places of worship remain closed, the president said.
As of Friday, Uganda had registered a total of 93,675 COVID-19 cases, 81,992 recoveries and 2,661 deaths since the first case was confirmed in March 2020, the ministry of health reported. (Xinhua)

