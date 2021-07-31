Trending Now
Stop politicizing COVID-19 origin tracing — S. Africa's governing party
Stop politicizing COVID-19 origin tracing — S. Africa’s governing party

written by Paulina Meke July 31, 2021

JOHANNESBURG, July 31 — South Africa’s governing party African National Congress (ANC) on Friday said that while they support the scientific investigations into the origins of COVID-19, they must not be politicized.
Lindiwe Zulu, chairperson for the International Relations Sub-Committee in the ANC National Executive Council, expressed concern over the “politicization” of the inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.
“Research into the origins of the virus is important from a scientific and global health policy perspective and it should not be used as a smoke-screen for geopolitical contestation that has nothing to do with ending the pandemic or understanding how to prevent future pandemics,” said Zulu.
Zulu said COVID-19 has killed many people and resulted in vaccine nationalism by high-income countries. She urged countries to rebuild solidarity “as this is the only way to effectively combat the spread and destruction of the virus.” (Xinhua)

