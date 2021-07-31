World Over 1.63 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China written by Paulina Meke July 31, 2021 Facebook Twitter Like WhatsApp GmailBEIJING, July 31 — More than 1.63 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Friday, the National Health Commission said Saturday. (Xinhua) Post Views: 8 Facebook Twitter Like WhatsApp Gmail 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Paulina Meke previous post Stop politicizing COVID-19 origin tracing — S. Africa’s governing party next post Over 1.63 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China You may also like Saudi Arabia to allow vaccinated citizens to travel... July 20, 2021 Japan approves domestic use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine July 30, 2021 UN chief urges driving forward efforts to achieve... July 17, 2021 Zimbabwe struggling to clear debt to S. Africa’s... September 27, 2017 Namibia’s founding president hails departing 13th batch of... July 23, 2021 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine benefits “far outweigh”... July 23, 2021 NGOs raise concern over ARVs shortage in Zimbabwe September 28, 2017 Ugandan Olympic athlete arrested in Japan after escape July 21, 2021 The well documented story of HWPL’s 8 years... July 20, 2021 (Special for CAFS) South Africa’s Western Cape starting... July 16, 2021 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.