Trending Now
Home World Over 1.63 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
Over 1.63 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
World

Over 1.63 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

written by Paulina Meke July 31, 2021

BEIJING, July 31 — More than 1.63 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Friday, the National Health Commission said Saturday. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 8
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Saudi Arabia to allow vaccinated citizens to travel...

July 20, 2021

Japan approves domestic use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

July 30, 2021

UN chief urges driving forward efforts to achieve...

July 17, 2021

Zimbabwe struggling to clear debt to S. Africa’s...

September 27, 2017

Namibia’s founding president hails departing 13th batch of...

July 23, 2021

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine benefits “far outweigh”...

July 23, 2021

NGOs raise concern over ARVs shortage in Zimbabwe

September 28, 2017

Ugandan Olympic athlete arrested in Japan after escape

July 21, 2021

The well documented story of HWPL’s 8 years...

July 20, 2021

(Special for CAFS) South Africa’s Western Cape starting...

July 16, 2021

Leave a Comment