Over 1.63 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

World

written by Paulina Meke July 31, 2021

BEIJING, July 31 — More than 1.63 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Friday, the National Health Commission said Saturday. (Xinhua)

