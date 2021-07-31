World Over 1.63 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China written by Paulina Meke July 31, 2021 Facebook Twitter Like WhatsApp GmailBEIJING, July 31 — More than 1.63 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Friday, the National Health Commission said Saturday. (Xinhua) Post Views: 2 Facebook Twitter Like WhatsApp Gmail 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Paulina Meke previous post Over 1.63 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China You may also like Zimbabwe struggling to clear debt to S. Africa’s... September 27, 2017 Thousands march in Cape Town to protest state... September 28, 2017 Children and Private System in US – an... July 24, 2021 Uganda hails China’s support in infrastructural dev’t July 21, 2021 Former senior banking regulatory official under investigation July 30, 2021 Czech gov’t approves two-day paid vacation for vaccinated... July 31, 2021 China, Brazil women’s football teams gear up for... July 20, 2021 No legal basis, mechanism to hold China liable... July 30, 2021 WHO’s 2nd COVID-19 origins probe seen as Tedros’s... July 31, 2021 Namibia’s founding president hails departing 13th batch of... July 23, 2021 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.