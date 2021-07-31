Chinese cities report more confirmed COVID-19 cases

ZHENGZHOU/CHONGQING, July 31 — The central Chinese city of Zhengzhou reported 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16 asymptomatic cases on Saturday, local authorities said.

The new infections were screened after the city registered one asymptomatic case on Friday and launched epidemiological investigations and massive nucleic acid testing.

Also, in the southwestern Chinese municipality of Chongqing, two confirmed cases had been reported as of Friday noon. Currently, Chongqing has four confirmed COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua)