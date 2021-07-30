Trending Now
Home World Ukraine tightens border crossing rules to contain Delta variant spread
Ukraine tightens border crossing rules to contain Delta variant spread
World

Ukraine tightens border crossing rules to contain Delta variant spread

written by Paulina Meke July 30, 2021

KIEV, July 30 — The Ukrainian Ministry of Health has introduced new border crossing rules to contain the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, Interfax-Ukraine reported on Thursday.
In particular, the new rules stipulate a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period for all unvaccinated people who had previously stayed more than seven days during the last two weeks in Russia or India.
“The foreigners must have an insurance certificate and one of the documents: negative PCR test, negative antigen test or a full course of vaccination,” the ministry said on its Coronavirus Info Telegram channel.
Igor Kuzin, chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine, noted that 17 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant were recorded in the country in a local media interview on Thursday.
As of Friday, 2,330,440 COVID-19 cases and 55,489 related deaths have been reported and nearly 5.4 million vaccine shots have been administered in Ukraine, the country’s health authorities said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 21
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

We have to fight hard for Olympic title,...

July 20, 2021

Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 6.5 mln: Africa CDC

July 27, 2021

Man sentenced to 9 years in jail for...

July 30, 2021

Thousands march in Cape Town to protest state...

September 28, 2017

Children and Private System in US – an...

July 24, 2021

UN chief calls for solidarity, unity to honor...

July 18, 2021

Philippines receives more Sinovac vaccines from China

July 30, 2021

Japan approves domestic use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

July 30, 2021

Namibia’s founding president hails departing 13th batch of...

July 23, 2021

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine benefits “far outweigh”...

July 23, 2021

Leave a Comment