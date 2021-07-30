Trending Now
Home National (Special for CAFS) Namibia, South Africa downgraded from virus variant area to high risk
(Special for CAFS) Namibia, South Africa downgraded from virus variant area to high risk
National

(Special for CAFS) Namibia, South Africa downgraded from virus variant area to high risk

written by Paulina Meke July 30, 2021

WINDHOEK, July 30 — Namibia and South Africa will be downgraded from being classified as virus variant areas by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), to now being areas of high risk, an executive said Friday.
Lufthansa Group general manager of southern Africa and east Africa, Andre Schulz in a statement said this means it is now easier to enter Germany from Namibia or South Africa, given that the quarantine period is only ten days instead of fourteen days and can be ended after just five days with a negative PCR test.
“Passengers who have been fully vaccinated with approved vaccines and come from high-risk areas do not need to be quarantined at all. Additionally, unlike in virus variant areas, there is no transport ban for travelers without German or EU citizenship,” he added.
Schulz said it is without a doubt that this news will have a significant impact on day-to-day business, and is welcomed with great excitement and elation.
“Based on these new regulations the airlines of the Lufthansa Group will continuously re-evaluate and adjust our capacity to meet the demand according to our customer’s needs,” he added.
The Robert Koch Institute is a German federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention.
Meanwhile, Namibia’s President Hage Geingob on Friday announced the relaxation of some of the COVID-19 regulations in the country, that will see inter-regional travel being permitted; restaurants and food outlets being allowed sit-in clients, and the reopening of face to face school classes commencing on Aug. 4, among others, as the country continues to fight the pandemic. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 12
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Omaheke netball team wants to win Newspaper Cup

March 28, 2018

Can Messi or Ronaldo finally fulfil their World...

June 5, 2018

South Sudan court convicts 4 Kenyans over theft

September 21, 2017

Namibia adopts negotiating mandate of ACP-EU Cotonou partnership...

June 20, 2018

Ronaldo wins top scorer trophy at UEFA Nations...

June 10, 2019

NDF member dies in hospital after being run...

May 25, 2018

CFC inflicts defeat on SKW

August 14, 2018

Marvel’s comics legend Stan Lee dies at 95

November 13, 2018

Gambian experts decry misconception of democracy

August 11, 2017

Namibia needs confidence, investments, COVID-19 vaccination to return to...

February 13, 2021

Leave a Comment