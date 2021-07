Johannesburg, July 30- Connie Fergusons husband Shona Ferguson has passed away. The South African actor in The Queen, Rockville, and the Wild Shona has passed away at Milkpark private hospital in Johannesburg this afternoon.

The media Mogul was admitted there last week after suffering from chest pains. It was later discovered that he had heart problems and he underwent a major heart operation.

Source: News24.com