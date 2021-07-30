Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Rwanda hands over 19 rebels to Burundi as two neighbors in course to restore ties
Rwanda hands over 19 rebels to Burundi as two neighbors in course to restore ties
Africa

Rwanda hands over 19 rebels to Burundi as two neighbors in course to restore ties

written by Newspaper July 30, 2021

KIGALI, July 30 — The government of Rwanda on Friday handed over 19 combatants of the Burundian rebel group Red Tabara, as the two countries try to improve ties worsened since 2015.
The handover of the rebels, who crossed into Rwanda in September last year and were later apprehended by the Rwandan military, took place at Nemba Border Post in southern Rwanda and was facilitated by the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism (EJVM) and witnessed by the UN Special Envoy to Great Lakes Region, Rwanda ministry of defense said in a statement.
EJVM is a multi-national force established under the auspices of the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region to provide professional and objective findings regarding incidents on the common borders of member states, especially those involving DRC borders.
EJVM Commander Col. J Miranda in the statement commended the goodwill and engagement demonstrated by both countries and said the handover was a sign of collaboration in achieving peace and security in the region.
The relations between the two neighbors deteriorated after Burundi accused Rwanda of hosting and supporting perpetrators of the 2015 coup plot against late Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza, which was denied by Rwanda.
Both of the countries have expressed the willingness to improve their relations since last year.
Rwandan Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente visited Bujumbura in early July to represent Rwandan President Paul Kagame at the celebration of Burundi’s 59th Independence Day, where he reiterated Rwanda’s commitment to consolidate and promote the existing relations of friendship and cooperation with Burundi.  – Xinhua

Post Views: 2
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Tanzania destroys marijuana farms in heightened anti-drug campaign

February 9, 2018

Kalusha Bwalya pays tribute to the late former...

June 17, 2021

South Sudan bans old planes from airspace as...

April 6, 2019

Climate fund approves 33.7 mln USD to help...

July 3, 2021

Gunmen kill navy officer in Cameroon’s restive anglophone...

February 4, 2019

China’s top legislator meets Zambian president

September 1, 2018

Kenya launches center to facilitate modernization of police...

November 9, 2018

3 killed after explosion in South African steel...

February 18, 2021

Tanzania pledges to continue providing asylum to refugees

August 11, 2017

Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa confirms opposition-G40 alliance: state media

February 9, 2018

Leave a Comment