PRESIDENT GEINGOB EXTENDS MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY OF THE LATE HONOURABLE VENO KAUARIA

Windhoek, July 30–The President of the Republic of Namibia, H.E. Dr. Hage G. Geingob has extended condolences to the entire Kauaria Family, following the untimely death of Hon. Veno Kauaria, who passed away today, 30 July 2021, at the age of 61.

In his message of condolences to the children, the bereaved family, comrades and friends, President Hage G. Geingob says:

“I have learned with sadness about the death of Comrade Veno Kauaria, who until her passing served as Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation. Her passing leaves a deep void in the education sector, which has been her passion for the past 3 decades.

On behalf of the Namibian people and the Government, I extend my sincere condolences to her children, father and the entire bereaved family

as well as comrades and friends.”

Hon. Veno Kauaria served as the Deputy Executive Director in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, and deputy chairperson of the

Namibian National Commission for UNESCO, before joining the National Assembly in 2020 as a Member of Parliament. In April 2021, President

Geingob appointed her as a Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation.

May her Soul Rest In Peace.

