Namibia reduces validity of PCR tests from 7 days to 72 hours upon entry

WINDHOEK, July 30 — The validity of the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test results upon entry into Namibia will be reduced from seven days to 72 hours for all travelers, to safeguard the country, Namibia’s President, Hage Geingob announced Friday.

Geingob announced this on the occasion of the 32nd COVID-19 public briefing on national response, where he also announced that the current health measure regulations will be extended, from midnight Saturday, for a period of 14 days until Aug. 14.

Meanwhile, Geingob said achieving a victory against COVID-19 “is within our reach, however, victory can only come about through a disciplined, concerted, and collective effort involving the entire spectrum of the citizenry of Namibia.”

In terms of local travel, Geingob lifted inter-regional travel restrictions, permitting the resumption of travel between regions without a permit countrywide.

Cumulative infections in the country now stand at 117,896 since the first case in March 2020. – Xinhua