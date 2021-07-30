Trending Now
Home National Namibia objects to Israel’s observer status at African Union
Namibia objects to Israel’s observer status at African Union
National

Namibia objects to Israel’s observer status at African Union

written by Newspaper July 30, 2021

WINDHOEK, July 30 — Namibia’s government on Thursday expressed deep concern and disappointment that Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat received credentials from Israel’s ambassador, granting Israel observer status at the AU.
“Granting observer status to an occupying power is contrary to the principles and objectives of the Constitutive Act of the African Union, particularly at a time when the State of Israel is increasing its acts of oppression in total violation of international law and disregard for the human rights of the Palestinian people,” Penda Naanda, executive director of Namibia’s Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, said in a statement.
“It is also contrary to the firm and solid commitment of the heads of state and government of the AU to support the Palestinian cause, as evidenced in the various declarations adopted at each ordinary session of the assembly. Namibia believes in the two states as a solution to the issues between the State of Israel and Palestine,” he said.
Therefore, Namibia disassociates itself from granting observer status to Israel, while the reason for Israel’s loss of the status remains unchanged, he said.
“Namibia maintains that Israel can only regain observer status at the AU on condition that it ceases to occupy Palestine, and grant its people the right to self-determination,” he said.
Meanwhile, Namibia reaffirms its unwavering support to and solidarity with the Palestinians against the Israeli occupation, and supports the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and independence with East Jerusalem as its capital, he said.
“In this regard, Namibia will officially submit its objection/reservation to the chairperson of the AU Commission, in due course,” he added.
Israel announced on July 22 that it had joined the AU as an observer state after being kept out for two decades, according to Israeli media.
Israel previously held observer status at the predecessor Organization of African Unity until 2002, when the organization was dissolved and became the AU.   – Xinhua

Post Views: 17
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Nigeria confirms 14 killed after truck crashed into...

January 14, 2019

Mexico prison riot leaves 7 policemen dead

April 2, 2018

S.African State Capture Inquiry requests three-month extension

June 17, 2021

South African truck driver denies killing woman

April 3, 2018

Namibia to phase out Diesel 500 ppm in...

April 30, 2018

Zimbabwe first lady relinquishes parliamentary seat

February 12, 2018

Trial in love triangle saga starting next Monday

July 2, 2018

BREAKING NEWS – Africa Union (AU) clash with...

April 26, 2021

Erongo Marine achieve 50% female leadership.

July 1, 2021

Young Brazilians close in on NPL promotion

June 24, 2018

Leave a Comment