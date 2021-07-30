Gazza postpones Messiah launch due to death of close relatives .

Breaking news :Windhoek, July 30-Gazza Music Production has announced the postponement of Gazza’s much anticipated release of his upcoming album called Messiah. “it is with great sadness and disappointment that i have decided to postpone the release of my upcoming album Messiah.

My mind, spirit and energy is not in the right place to release such a personal body work. This comes after the loss of close relatives in a short period of time. My heart goes out to everyone dealing with grief and mental health challenges during the pandemic. I will be using the following two weeks to focus on my family and allow my energy and spirit to get to the right place. My management will be keeping you up to date with any developments through the GMP social media channels with regards to the rescheduling of our media tour, announcements and our revised release date. And to the fans (friends I am yet to meet), thank you for your consistent support. Your respect for my privacy during this time is highly appreciated and I can assure you it will be worth the wait. Read the statement.

Gazza ‘s much awaited Album was scheduled to be launched tomorrow Saturday 31 July 2021.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info