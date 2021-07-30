Former senior banking regulatory official under investigation

BEIJING, July 30 — Cai Esheng, former vice chairman of China’s top banking regulatory body, is under investigation for suspected serious violations of Party disciplinary rules and laws, the country’s top anti-graft body said Friday.

Cai served as deputy head of the former China Banking Regulatory Commission, which has been replaced by a banking and insurance regulatory commission following a cabinet restructuring in 2018.

The investigation is being carried out by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission. (Xinhua)