BEIJING, July 30 — Cai Esheng, former vice chairman of China’s top banking regulatory body, is under investigation for suspected serious violations of Party disciplinary rules and laws, the country’s top anti-graft body said Friday.
Cai served as deputy head of the former China Banking Regulatory Commission, which has been replaced by a banking and insurance regulatory commission following a cabinet restructuring in 2018.
The investigation is being carried out by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission. (Xinhua)
Former senior banking regulatory official under investigation
