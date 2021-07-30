CPC leadership holds meeting to study economic work

Trending Now
World

July 30, 2021

BEIJING, July 30 — The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Friday to study and analyze current economic circumstances and make plans for related work for the second half of 2021.
The meeting was chaired by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee. (Xinhua)

