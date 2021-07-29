Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica (Special for CAFS) Botswana president calls for more equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
(Special for CAFS) Botswana president calls for more equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
Mokgweetsi Masisi, Botswana's president, speaks during an interview in Gaborone, Botswana, on Monday, May 14, 2018. Botswana is the worlds biggest diamond producer after Russia, and most of its gems are mined by Debswana, a 50-50 joint venture between the government and De Beers. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Africa

(Special for CAFS) Botswana president calls for more equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

written by Paulina Meke July 29, 2021

GABORONE, July 29 — Botswana on Wednesday appealed for equity in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to the developing world in order to save lives and get its economies back on their feet.
It is at this time of unprecedented turmoil in the global economy where confidence should be built when the world is still in shock from COVID-19, President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana said during the 13th U.S.-Africa Business Summit coordinated virtually from Gaborone, Botswana’s capital city.
Therefore, Masisi said the developing world continues to appeal to its friends and cooperating partners for more equity in the distribution of vaccines to the developing world in order to save lives and get economies back on their feet.
“We join the like-minded and plead that the patents should not be used to delay or prevent Africa from accessing vaccines timeously and at affordable prices,” said Masisi.
Botswana had recorded 102, 124 confirmed cases and 1, 485 COVID-19 related deaths, as of July 28, according to Worldometer that is tracking coronavirus statistics in a number of countries across the globe.
Masisi said Botswana is going through its most challenging times due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Shortage of vaccines in Botswana, according to Masisi, as the case with many African countries, is negatively affecting the southern African country’s vaccination rollout plan.
Botswana has inoculated at least 13.2 percent of its population of about 1.6 million who are eligible for vaccination, as of July 28. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 4
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

African ministerial meeting to focus on COVID-19, AfCFTA

February 4, 2021

PITSO ‘s AL ALHY WANT SHALULILE

April 9, 2021

Zimbabwean president urges int’l community to respect DRC...

January 22, 2019

Male beauticians

March 22, 2021

South Africa’s ruling party leads in general elections...

May 9, 2019

Zambian leader calls for strong health systems in...

April 28, 2021

Ethiopian Airlines announced New Flight Route to Amman,...

July 29, 2021

Samaria names 25 men squad for Cosafa Cup.

July 4, 2021

South Africa acknowledges fears of COVID-19 vaccines hoarding.

December 17, 2020

5 Burundians arrested in Kenya over suspected human...

February 5, 2021

Leave a Comment