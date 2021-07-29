Namibia to face Zimbabwe, Zambia in inaugural 2021 CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers

WINDHOEK, July 29 — Namibia women’s football team the Tura Magic Ladies will face Zambia’s Green Buffaloes and Zimbabwe’s Black Rhino Queens in the inaugural 2021 CAF Women’s Champions League l COSAFA qualifiers.

The qualifiers will be played from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4 at a venue still to be confirmed, the Namibia Football Associations (NFA) website stated Thursday.

This is the first time COSAFA is staging a club competition, with the victor to advance to the continental showpiece event that is set for later in the year, the NFA added.

“This is a momentous day for us in the COSAFA region,” COSAFA general secretary Sue Destombes said, adding that this is a great initiative from CAF to implement a Champions League competition

“Seven teams will be taking part in 2021, but by next year we hope to have all 14 of our member associations participating. This is just the start, but we are putting a peg in the ground,” she added.

Meanwhile, South African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are the seeded side in group A, and will take on Lesotho Defence Force, Double Action Ladies from Botswana, and Eswatini’s Manzini Wanderers.

The top two teams in each pool will advance to the semifinals, she said. – Xinhua