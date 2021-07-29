Trending Now
Home National Heeding the call during challenging times.
Heeding the call during challenging times.
National

Heeding the call during challenging times.

written by Robert Maseka July 29, 2021

 

WINDHOEK, July 29–On Friday, 23 July 2021, Bank Windhoek’s Human Capital Department donated essentials to the Katutura State Hospital’s Paediatric ward in Windhoek. 

The donations included a hot water urn, a glucometer and test strip kit, bathing necessities, winter clothing, diapers and wipes, toys and children’s books. 

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Human Capital, Retuura Ballotti, said as connectors of positive change, Corporate Social Responsibility is at the heart of the Bank’s existence. “We extend our community care by donating to the Katutura State Hospital’s Paediatric ward in response to their identified needs.” 

The Katutura Paediatric ward, cares for 55 infants, children, and adolescents from birth up to the age of 18. Doctor Justina Elago, who received the donation on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, thanked the Bank for the gesture and said that the assistance would support the ward during these challenging times.  

The Bank’s Human Capital staff members also handed over winter clothes as part of the donation. “Through this donation, we hope to convey our care, love, and support for all that the Katutura State Hospital’s Paediatric ward does for our community,” concluded Ballotti.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info

Post Views: 2
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Teams qualified for women’s volleyball at Tokyo Olympics

January 13, 2020

New Zealand reports new case of COVID-19 in...

April 21, 2021

Lives and Health of our Citizens remains Government...

August 17, 2020

FNB leading the way in digital banking adoption

February 7, 2019

DFB graduates conduct training in Oshana

June 8, 2021

President Geingob to deliver the 2021 state of...

April 14, 2021

Bank Windhoek supports Coastal Mathematics Challenge

May 14, 2019

5 militants, 3 security personnel killed in Afghan...

September 19, 2018

Rare earth modifier put into production to improve...

March 11, 2020

China, Brazil women’s football teams gear up for...

July 20, 2021

Leave a Comment