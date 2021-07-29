Ghana approves two more COVID-19 vaccines

Trending Now
written by Paulina Meke July 29, 2021

ACCRA, July 29 — Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has approved two more COVID-19 vaccines for importation and vaccination in the country, a release said Wednesday.
The FDA approved of the Moderna Spikevax and Pfizer-BioNTech for use in vaccination to protect Ghanaians against the pandemic, bringing the number of approved vaccines in Ghana to five, the release said.
“The FDA continues to use the emergency authorization pathway, which is the accepted procedure for all national regulatory authorities globally, to ensure timely access to quality and safe medical products including vaccines during this pandemic,” said the release.
Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced last Sunday that the government was still confident of achieving the target of vaccinating 20 million of its population against the pandemic by year-end. (Xinhua)

