Ethiopian Airlines announced New Flight Route to Amman, Jordan's Capital. 
Ethiopian Airlines announced New Flight Route to Amman, Jordan’s Capital. 

written by Robert Maseka July 29, 2021

Windhoek, July 29 – –  Ethiopian Airlines today announced that they will begin flying to Amman, Jordan’s capital, boosting the Ethiopian Middle East flight route count to nine. Ethiopian Airlines will be the sole carrier offering nonstop service between Ethiopia and Jordan once the operation launches on August 30th 2021.

A discounted fare is available, for those who book this very first flight in advance through all Ethiopian sales channels. You can download the Ethiopian mobile app and enjoy the discount. The Ethiopian mobile app is available on the Google Play and App Store.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info

