Trending Now
Home National (Special for CAFS) Namibia police force gets drone donated by UNDP, expecting improved effectiveness
(Special for CAFS) Namibia police force gets drone donated by UNDP, expecting improved effectiveness
WINDHOEK, 11 May 2017 - Inspector-General of the Namibian Police Force, Lt-Gen Sebastian Ndeitunga speaks during the official opening of the Otjomuise Police Station. (Photo by: Francois Lottering) NAMPA
National

(Special for CAFS) Namibia police force gets drone donated by UNDP, expecting improved effectiveness

written by Paulina Meke July 28, 2021

WINDHOEK, July 28 — Namibia’s police force (Nampol) on Wednesday received an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), or commonly known as a drone, from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which will assist the police in its quest to render quality service and fight crime in the country.
Speaking at an event in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, Namibian Police Force Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga said the donation is essential in policing operations, and will indeed contribute to the police effectiveness, to ensure that the country continues to remain safe.
“The drone’s agility and versatility make it ideal to easily operate over a given city, over rough terrains or areas covered by dense vegetation. So, it will indeed be the law enforcement eyes in the sky,” he said, adding that globally, the use of drones in areas of policing is rapidly advancing, making it possible for law enforcement to make use of aerial view without having to dispatch helicopters which are costly to operate.
Also addressing the event, Alka Bhatia, the UNDP resident representative, congratulated the Namibian Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security for championing change by ushering in the 4th Industrial Revolution with the use of technology.
The Nampol before Wednesday’s donation only had one drone that they received from the private sector. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 22
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Arabs in Wuhan volunteer to aid fighting epidemic

February 9, 2020

39 detained over underground lending in China

January 22, 2019

FNB announces winners of competition from Ongwediva Trade...

September 6, 2018

Security Council condemns assassination attempt against Sudanese PM

March 12, 2020

Breaking news :Kaizer Chiefs has sacked coach Gavin...

May 28, 2021

Ebola in DRC threatens neighboring South Sudan: UN

February 5, 2019

Rehoboth man sentenced for dealing in cannabis

April 24, 2018

Missiles attack airbase in central Syria, cause casualties:...

April 9, 2018

Nam-Zambia Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security...

September 25, 2018

Most shops remain closed in Harare as Zimbabweans...

January 17, 2019

Leave a Comment