(Special for CAFS) Namibia police force gets drone donated by UNDP, expecting improved effectiveness

WINDHOEK, July 28 — Namibia’s police force (Nampol) on Wednesday received an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), or commonly known as a drone, from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which will assist the police in its quest to render quality service and fight crime in the country.

Speaking at an event in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, Namibian Police Force Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga said the donation is essential in policing operations, and will indeed contribute to the police effectiveness, to ensure that the country continues to remain safe.

“The drone’s agility and versatility make it ideal to easily operate over a given city, over rough terrains or areas covered by dense vegetation. So, it will indeed be the law enforcement eyes in the sky,” he said, adding that globally, the use of drones in areas of policing is rapidly advancing, making it possible for law enforcement to make use of aerial view without having to dispatch helicopters which are costly to operate.

Also addressing the event, Alka Bhatia, the UNDP resident representative, congratulated the Namibian Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security for championing change by ushering in the 4th Industrial Revolution with the use of technology.

The Nampol before Wednesday’s donation only had one drone that they received from the private sector. (Xinhua)