MTC Salute Boxing brings two Continental titles to the land of the brave.

Windhoek, July 28–MTC Salute Boxing Academy yesterday presents two Continental titles to their main sponsor MTC after clinching two titles on Sunday in South Africa.

Imanuel Josef clinched the vacant WBO Africa flyweight title after beating Sihle Jelwana of South Africa with a TKO in the fifth round.

Lukas Ndofoluma successfully returned his WBO Africa middleweight title on unanimous points against his Angolan opponent Cristiano Ndombassy.

MTC Corporate Communication manager John Ekongo said “he is happy to see stable like MTC Salute Boxing Academy bringing titles to the land of brave after three years of partnership”.

Fredrich Nghiyolwa, executive member of the MTC Salute Boxing Academy said his team is proud of the achievement their making and thank MTC for such good in investment.

Kiriat Kamanya Chairman of MTC said with out MTC his team could not be able to achieve what they have achieved so far.

MTC Salute Boxing Academy now have three Continental titles in their stable.

Fransina Akuunda

Fransina@namibiadailynews.info