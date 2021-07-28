3 Million Spent to set up oil plant.

Rundu, July 28 — An amount of close N$3 Million was spent to set up a plant for the production of Ngongo oil.

In an exclusive interview with Namibia daily news Undera brand co-founder and CEO, Isidor Muronga said they spent close to N$3 Million to set up the plant and our biggest challenge is funds as financial institutions in Namibia are not pro-innovation because they do not fund projects without track records. We are now finding it difficult to purchase trucks to transport the raw material from the Kavango region to our factory which is based 5km out of Tsumeb.”

The company has full-time employees at the factory and it tends to employ about a hundred and twenty people mainly from the Kavango region in its first year of operation but the number will increase as demand increases. It was the idea born out of my strive to innovate and add value to our renewable natural resources found abundant in the Kavango region.

“I took upon myself as an entrepreneur who hails from the Kavango region to come up with a product that will add value to Ngongo and subsequently create the much-needed job for the two regions. The majority of our raw materials are found in the Kavango region, it’s only normal for us to give the final product a local name Ngongo which is Manketti in Thimbukushu. The oil is 100% natural and no preservative is added to the oil.”