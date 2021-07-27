Trending Now
Home FeaturedAgriculture Zambia’s premier agricultural, commercial show puts off due to COVID-19
Zambia’s premier agricultural, commercial show puts off due to COVID-19
Agriculture

Zambia’s premier agricultural, commercial show puts off due to COVID-19

written by Paulina Meke July 27, 2021

LUSAKA, July 27 — Zambia’s premier agricultural and commercial show has, for the second time, been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Tuesday.
The 94th Agricultural and Commercial Show, which was slated to start at the end of July into the first week of August each year, will not be held this year due to COVID-19 which had affected the hosing of the event last year.
Cosmas Michelo, president of the Agricultural and Commercial Society of Zambia said the decision has been made after extensive consultations with various stakeholders, including health officials.
He told reporters during a press briefing that the event may be held later this year if the COVID-19 situation improves and advised exhibitors to be prepared. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 6
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Cuba aims to harvest over 34,000 tons of...

October 12, 2018

Kavango and Zambezi trees under siege as big...

February 27, 2019

MET calls for climate change resilience proposals

July 30, 2018

Youth perfectly poised to infiltrate Agriculture sector

July 30, 2018

UN agency to provide 706,000 USD to help...

May 17, 2021

 Tanzanian woman pioneers in hydroponic farming.

March 26, 2021

Namibia’s agricultural sector faces difficult year ahead :...

January 28, 2019

South Sudan launches ambitious agriculture reform agenda

February 4, 2018

Chinese province compensates farmers who lose harvests to...

January 7, 2019

GOBABIS A HAVEN FOR THE ‘GREEN, GREEN GRASS...

August 14, 2018

Leave a Comment