Zambia’s premier agricultural, commercial show puts off due to COVID-19

LUSAKA, July 27 — Zambia’s premier agricultural and commercial show has, for the second time, been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Tuesday.

The 94th Agricultural and Commercial Show, which was slated to start at the end of July into the first week of August each year, will not be held this year due to COVID-19 which had affected the hosing of the event last year.

Cosmas Michelo, president of the Agricultural and Commercial Society of Zambia said the decision has been made after extensive consultations with various stakeholders, including health officials.

He told reporters during a press briefing that the event may be held later this year if the COVID-19 situation improves and advised exhibitors to be prepared. (Xinhua)