(Special for CAFS) Zambia police ban politicians from distributing face masks

written by Paulina Meke July 27, 2021

LUSAKA, July 27 — The police in Zambia on Monday ordered politicians to stop distributing face masks because some have started abrogating COVID-19 guidelines by attracting large crowds.
Kakoma Kanganja, inspector-general of the Police, said some politicians were failing to do what are required by the COVID-19 guidelines and the electoral code of conduct under the guise of distributing face masks.
Authorities have banned the holding of public rallies and campaigns ahead of next month’s general elections as one of the preventive measures against COVID-19.
“It has been observed that some political leaders have taken the route of deliberately abrogating the electoral code of conduct and COVID-19 regulations under the guise of distributing face masks. They are using this activity to gather huge crowds which are turning out to be processions or rallies,” the police chief said in a statement, warning politicians to adhere to the directives on how to get in touch with the voters and ordering police commanding officers in all provinces to ensure that there was total compliance to the directives.
The police chief added that officers have been tolerant by allowing politicians to flout the COVID-19 guidelines and ordered them to use force in order to bring order in the country.
Zambia will hold general elections on Aug. 12. (Xinhua)

