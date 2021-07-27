Trending Now
Home FeaturedNational (Special for CAFS) Namibia’s major mobile telecoms carrier MTC launches affordable smartphones
(Special for CAFS) Namibia’s major mobile telecoms carrier MTC launches affordable smartphones
NationalTechnology

(Special for CAFS) Namibia’s major mobile telecoms carrier MTC launches affordable smartphones

written by Paulina Meke July 27, 2021

WINDHOEK, July 26 — Namibia’s leading mobile telecommunications company MTC has launched a campaign aiming to provide Namibians with highly-subsidized 4G smartphones, an executive announced Monday.
The 4G device marketed with the ‘Osmartphona campaign’ will retail for 499 Namibian dollars (about 34 U.S. dollars), making it the most affordable 4G handset in the country, said MTC’s Chief Commercial Officer Melvin Angula.
“This device will afford potential rural LTE users in the country the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of 4G,” he said, adding that the campaign will run until Oct. 20, 2021.
According to Angula, the campaign will also offer customers who have 2G/3G sim cards an opportunity to upgrade their existing sim cards free of charge to 4G and qualify for 9GB free data spread over a period of three months.
“Namibia’s government ICT vision is for every citizen to have access to a quality network and internet connectivity. If we do not reduce the digital inequality in our country, then we will run the risk of becoming redundant participants in tomorrow’s economy,” he concluded. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 3
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia official says wildlife poaching declines sharply

June 8, 2021

Presidency refutes Conflict of Interest claims.

April 5, 2020

Boeing completes first test flight of self-driving air...

January 24, 2019

FNB Walvis Bay branch donates school items

February 16, 2018

Cost of borrowing reduced

August 17, 2017

Founding President and Father of the Namibian Nation...

March 22, 2021

Grootfontein police officer appears in court for shooting...

June 23, 2018

Referees doing great at Cosafa: Tangawarima

June 7, 2018

MTC connects Uuvudhiya’s Engombe settlement

May 20, 2018

Capricorn Group talks about Mental Health.

July 31, 2020

Leave a Comment