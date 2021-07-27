(Special for CAFS) Namibia’s major mobile telecoms carrier MTC launches affordable smartphones

WINDHOEK, July 26 — Namibia’s leading mobile telecommunications company MTC has launched a campaign aiming to provide Namibians with highly-subsidized 4G smartphones, an executive announced Monday.

The 4G device marketed with the ‘Osmartphona campaign’ will retail for 499 Namibian dollars (about 34 U.S. dollars), making it the most affordable 4G handset in the country, said MTC’s Chief Commercial Officer Melvin Angula.

“This device will afford potential rural LTE users in the country the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of 4G,” he said, adding that the campaign will run until Oct. 20, 2021.

According to Angula, the campaign will also offer customers who have 2G/3G sim cards an opportunity to upgrade their existing sim cards free of charge to 4G and qualify for 9GB free data spread over a period of three months.

“Namibia’s government ICT vision is for every citizen to have access to a quality network and internet connectivity. If we do not reduce the digital inequality in our country, then we will run the risk of becoming redundant participants in tomorrow’s economy,” he concluded. (Xinhua)