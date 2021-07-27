Trending Now
Home FeaturedBusiness OHORONGO CEMENT AND DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS TSUMEB DONATE HOSPITAL BEDS.
OHORONGO CEMENT AND DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS TSUMEB DONATE HOSPITAL BEDS.
Business

OHORONGO CEMENT AND DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS TSUMEB DONATE HOSPITAL BEDS.

written by Robert Maseka July 27, 2021

Windhoek, July 27–Ohorongo Cement, through the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust, and Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb joined hands and donated 10 hospital beds to the Tsumeb Private Hospital.
The Tsumeb Private Hospital is one of the key medical centres where patients from the Otavi and
Tsumeb areas are treated, including employees of the two companies. They experienced a
shortage of beds and oxygen supply points, and Ohorongo Cement partnered with Dundee
Precious Metals to assist with 10 hospital beds, and the installation of oxygen points, with a total
combined value of N$ 300,000.00.

Since the Private Hospital has their own oxygen generating plant, the support provided to them will also relieve the pressure on the Tsumeb State Hospital,through being able to assist more patients with a stable supply of oxygen.

The short handover event was attended by Hans-Wilhelm Schütte, Ohorongo Cement, and Zebra
Kasete, Dundee Precious Metals. André Neethling, Managing Director of Tsumeb Private Hospital,
thanked both companies for the swift response in making additional beds available, and noted that,
as a result of this donation, more people will have access to specialized care and oxygen.

Hans-Wilhelm Schütte, Managing Director of
Ohorongo Cement, Zebra Kasete, Vice
President and Managing Director, Dundee
Precious Metals Tsumeb, André Neethling,
Managing Director of Tsumeb Private
Hospital, and Martha Ströh.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info

Post Views: 22
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UK PM lauds China’s fast-growing economy in helping...

February 4, 2018

Aussie woman’s farm dream in donkey’s years

August 13, 2018

China, South Africa agree to carry forward traditional...

July 29, 2018

Bankers drive Buy-a-Brick initiative

February 23, 2018

NWR out of the woods with N$ 679...

March 28, 2018

Lagos and Accra route to boost Air Namibia’s...

July 8, 2018

Interview: CIIE, an opportunity for made-in-Africa products to...

November 8, 2018

Civil servants to establish saving cooperatives

April 18, 2018

Namibia plastics making strides in local manufacturing

October 4, 2018

FNB pledges support of Okakarara Trade Fair

August 14, 2018

Leave a Comment