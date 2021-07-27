OHORONGO CEMENT AND DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS TSUMEB DONATE HOSPITAL BEDS.

Windhoek, July 27–Ohorongo Cement, through the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust, and Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb joined hands and donated 10 hospital beds to the Tsumeb Private Hospital.

The Tsumeb Private Hospital is one of the key medical centres where patients from the Otavi and

Tsumeb areas are treated, including employees of the two companies. They experienced a

shortage of beds and oxygen supply points, and Ohorongo Cement partnered with Dundee

Precious Metals to assist with 10 hospital beds, and the installation of oxygen points, with a total

combined value of N$ 300,000.00.

Since the Private Hospital has their own oxygen generating plant, the support provided to them will also relieve the pressure on the Tsumeb State Hospital,through being able to assist more patients with a stable supply of oxygen.

The short handover event was attended by Hans-Wilhelm Schütte, Ohorongo Cement, and Zebra

Kasete, Dundee Precious Metals. André Neethling, Managing Director of Tsumeb Private Hospital,

thanked both companies for the swift response in making additional beds available, and noted that,

as a result of this donation, more people will have access to specialized care and oxygen.

Hans-Wilhelm Schütte, Managing Director of

Ohorongo Cement, Zebra Kasete, Vice

President and Managing Director, Dundee

Precious Metals Tsumeb, André Neethling,

Managing Director of Tsumeb Private

Hospital, and Martha Ströh.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info