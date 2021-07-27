Huawei pledges support to Africa’s green energy revolution

NAIROBI, July 27 — Chinese telecoms firm Huawei will be on the frontline of powering the green energy revolution in Africa through the provision of digital enablers, an executive said Monday.

Huang Su, director of Huawei Southern Africa Digital Power Business, said that harnessing emerging technologies is the key to boosting access to cleaner energy sources and spurring green growth in the continent.

“Digital and intelligent technologies can be of great help to ensure we provide sufficient electricity to every African household and business,” Huang said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

Statistics from International Energy Agency (IEA) indicate that 580 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa lacked access to electricity in 2019.

Huang said that tapping massive renewable energy sources that are expected to contribute 22 percent of Africa’s total energy consumption by 2022 will hasten the realization of the continent’s green agenda.

According to Huang, new technologies could boost the continent’s efforts to revamp energy infrastructure, bridge access gaps, and reduce carbon emissions.

While noting that the cost of photovoltaic (PV) power generation has reduced significantly over the last decade, Huang said it offered an opportunity for Africa to harness clean energy and meet growing demand.

Huang said that renewable energy is currently cheaper than fossil-fuel-based options that are a drawback to green growth in Africa, noting that Huawei is keen to introduce digital power solutions in the continent.

“The essence of digital power is integrating cloud, AI, and other digital technologies with power generation, storage, and consumption. We are ready and willing to provide our full support for building a green Africa and bridging the energy gap,” said Huang.

The Huawei smart PV solution has been deployed in more than 60 countries and regions, generating more than 300 billion kilowatts hour (kWh) of green electricity globally.

“Over time, Huawei will deploy more and more scalable power stations. These power stations can be managed and maintained online, further reducing their carbon footprint,” said Huang.

– Xinhua