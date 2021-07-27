Trending Now
Angola’s major public bank resumes partial operation after cyber attack
Map and flag of Angola. Source: "World reference atlas"
Africa

Angola’s major public bank resumes partial operation after cyber attack

written by Paulina Meke July 27, 2021

LUANDA, July 28– Angola’s major public bank has resumed partial operation of branches that suffered total interruption due to a cyber attack on the computer system last week, the bank said Monday.
“All necessary steps have been taken to restore normality in the shortest possible time,” the Savings and Credit Bank (BPC) said without specifying the extent of the attack.
The branches that have resumed operations include those in Luanda, Bengo, Cuanza Sul, Bie, Benguela, Zaire, Cabinda, Malanje, Cunene and Namibe, the bank said.
On July 15, the technological platform that supports the bank’s activities suffered a cyber attack of unknown origin and cause, the BPC said.
Security protocols were activated upon the attack to protect the integrity of the financial assets of the clients, said the bank, adding that an investigation is underway. (Xinhua)

