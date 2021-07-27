Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 6.5 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, July 27 — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 6,507,319 as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 165,294 while 5,713,978 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa at around 2.4 million cases while the northern African country Morocco reported 581,477 cases as of Tuesday evening. (Xinhua)