(Special for CAFS) Zambia to address low testing for COVID-19

AfricaHealth

written by Paulina Meke July 26, 2021

LUSAKA, July 26 — The Zambian government said on Monday that it is addressing the low testing levels for COVID-19 and hopes to see improvement this week.
Kennedy Malama, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health in charge of Technical Services said measures have been put in place to increase testing in an effort to better understand the picture of the COVID-19 situation in the country.
“In the past few weeks, surveillance and laboratory teams across the country have been reviewing testing strategies and lessons learned over the past months to ramp up testing and enable formidable decision making,” he said in a statement on the COVID-19 situation.
In the past 24 hours, the country recorded 245 new cases out of 3,129 tests done, bringing the cumulative figure to 192,316 while 23 people died, bringing the death toll to 3,295.
A total of 1,027 patients were discharged during the same period, bringing the total recoveries to 182,665. (Xinhua)

