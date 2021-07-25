Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Zimbabwe receives more COVID-19 vaccines from China
Zimbabwe receives more COVID-19 vaccines from China
AfricaHealth

Zimbabwe receives more COVID-19 vaccines from China

written by Paulina Meke July 25, 2021

HARARE, July 25 — Zimbabwe on Sunday received the sixth batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China as the southern African country ramps up its inoculation drive to tame the spread of COVID-19.
The latest delivery of Sinovac vaccines comes at a time when the country is scaling up its vaccination program in the wake of the third wave of infections that has pushed the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to over 3,000.
To date, Zimbabwe has recorded 97,277 COVID-19 cases, including 64,628 recoveries.
An additional shipment of vaccine doses from China is expected on Thursday and another batch of doses will be delivered in August, according to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.
The country is targeting to inoculate at least 10 million of its approximately 14 million citizens by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 8
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

4 Cameroonian soldiers killed by Boko Haram landmines

April 13, 2019

Four men shot dead in South Africa.

February 28, 2021

Zambian leader calls for strong health systems in...

April 28, 2021

China ready to offer expertise for DRC Ebola...

May 20, 2018

Rwandans vote in legislative elections

September 3, 2018

Namibian entrepreneurs, various sectors welcome COVID-19 vaccine donation...

March 20, 2021

UN Security Council welcomes announcement of ceasefire in...

May 22, 2021

Healthcare providers to receive certificates for “screen and...

March 29, 2019

Kenyan police arrest al-Shabab suspect in coastal region

September 8, 2018

Oman, WHO team discuss health spending

February 10, 2019

Leave a Comment