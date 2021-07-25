NAMIBIA EXPRESSES SOLIDARITY AND SUPPORT WITH THE PEOPLE OF CUBA IN THE DEFENCE FOR THEIR REVOLUTION. 

WINDHOEK, July 25 – – The disorder and incidence of disruption that occurred in some localities in Cuba on the11 July 2021 is of great concern. These disruptions are taking place at a very complex

time when Cuba is faced with the 16 month long fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and

prolonged economic blockade.

The Government and people of Namibia continue to stand by the people of Cuba and express our solidarity and support in the defence of their revolution. The Cuban revolution did not only give relief to the people of Cuba but to many other

all over the world including Africa. The Support Cuba has given to Namibia during the

liberation struggle is a testimony of the selfless people of Cuba.

What happened on 11 July 2021, is an attempt to divide the people of Cuba, create chaos

and cause social disorder to justify an external intervention under the pretext of the

“right to protect”. Guided by the Namibian Constitution, the Namibian Government

calls for non-interference in the internal affairs of any country, including Cuba.

We believe the current US Administration under the Democratic Party will stand by the

simultaneous and historic announcement made in 2014 by the former President Raúl

Castro of the Republic of Cuba and Former President Barak Obama of the United States

of America, to re-establish full diplomatic relations between their two countries after a

break of half a century.

Such a decision has demonstrated political courage, statesmanship and foresightedness,

and created hope to end the economic blockade against Cuba, thus leading to a peaceful

coexistence between the two countries.

Against this background, the Government of Republic of Namibia calls for an end to

the economic and financial blockade imposed on Cuba over the years by successive US Administrations.

