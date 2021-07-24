Trending Now
Home FeaturedNational Jonas proud to be a flag bearer twice for Namibia at the Olympics games.
Jonas proud to be a flag bearer twice for Namibia at the Olympics games.
NationalSports

Jonas proud to be a flag bearer twice for Namibia at the Olympics games.

written by Newspaper July 24, 2021

Windhoek, July 24  – Namibia‘s Boxing sensation Jonas Junias is proud to be yet again one of the flag bearers for his country.

“2xflag bearer 🇳🇦it’s an honor#Olympics#themovement#Gods calling “. He wrote on his social media page after leading Team Namibia at the 2020 Tokyo summer Olympics opening ceremony in Japan.

Jonas Junias was the flag bearer at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from 5 to 21 August 2016, and yet again as a flag bearer in the 2020 Tokyo summer Olympics games in Tokyo, Japan.

Jonas is expected to be in action on the 31st of July 2021 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics games.

Robert Maseka
mrobert@namibiadailynews.info

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Swallows Football Academy lauds season accomplishments

June 29, 2018

Judo Namibia on developmental drive

November 26, 2018

Gobabis love triangle case finally begins on Friday

July 12, 2018

Kavango East holds first clean-up meeting

April 17, 2018

Geingob calls on Namibians to cultivate culture of...

May 25, 2018

Stampriet community up in arms over alleged corruption

May 14, 2018

Political parties express mixed feelings over ancestral land

September 16, 2018

Geingob to attend 73rd session of United Nations...

September 18, 2018

Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off 2019 launched

May 14, 2019

Refugee influx at Osire persists

June 21, 2018

Leave a Comment