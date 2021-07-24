Jonas proud to be a flag bearer twice for Namibia at the Olympics games.

Windhoek, July 24 – Namibia‘s Boxing sensation Jonas Junias is proud to be yet again one of the flag bearers for his country.

“2xflag bearer 🇳🇦it’s an honor#Olympics#themovement#Gods calling “. He wrote on his social media page after leading Team Namibia at the 2020 Tokyo summer Olympics opening ceremony in Japan.

Jonas Junias was the flag bearer at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from 5 to 21 August 2016, and yet again as a flag bearer in the 2020 Tokyo summer Olympics games in Tokyo, Japan.

Jonas is expected to be in action on the 31st of July 2021 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics games.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info