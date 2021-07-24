Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Botswana’s healthcare facilities experiencing oxygen supply shortage
Botswana’s healthcare facilities experiencing oxygen supply shortage
Africa

Botswana’s healthcare facilities experiencing oxygen supply shortage

written by Newspaper July 24, 2021

GABORONE, July 24 — Botswana’s health facilities are suffering from a lack of oxygen, an official said Friday.
“The country has recently experienced an oxygen supply shortage in health facilities, which had a negative impact on hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients,” said Christopher Nyanga, the Ministry of Health & Wellness spokesperson, in a statement issued Friday.
It is worth noting that the recent oxygen generation capacity challenges at Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital (SKMTH) and other health facilities are being resolved, he said.
According to the Botswana Ministry of Health and Wellness, a 25-ton oxygen tank was installed last week at SKMTH and other facilities in an effort to increase COVID-19 hospitalization admissions. In addition, the health ministry has issued a tender for the supply of oxygen as well as an Expression of Interest for an oxygen generation plant.
The country in southern Africa has fully vaccinated 120,000 people and is now in phase two of its vaccination program for those aged 45 to 54. (Xinhua)

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Ethnic conflicts kill over 160 in DR Congo’s...

March 12, 2018

African defense ministers agree to form rapid response...

August 31, 2017

Eritrea urges Sudan, Ethiopia to solve disputes in...

February 25, 2021

Namibia opens migration dialogue for southern African countries

June 29, 2019

BBNaija Season 6 Premieres July 24 with a...

July 21, 2021

Scourge of human trafficking on verge of threatening...

April 21, 2019

Tourism operators call for removal of obstacles to...

March 2, 2018

Zambia’s electoral body suspends campaign rallies amid rising...

June 4, 2021

South Africa Foreign minister Dr. Naledi Pandor to...

July 12, 2021

UN chief expresses deep concern over violence in...

May 10, 2021

Leave a Comment