Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Botswana beefs up efforts against rhino poaching
Botswana beefs up efforts against rhino poaching
Africa

Botswana beefs up efforts against rhino poaching

written by Newspaper December 24, 2019

GABORONE, Dec. 24 — Botswana said on Monday that it is fighting rhino poaching harder in the Okavango Delta in the northern part of the country. The Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism said in a statement that the government has stepped up its efforts to address rhino poaching and recovered some horns and hunting weapons in related operations. Statistics show that nine rhinos were killed between April 1 and Oct. 4 this year. “From October 2019 to date, 13 more rhinos have been poached,” said the statement. “During an engagement with the poachers, seven casualties occurred amongst poachers who were resisting arrest. The government will continue to do all it can to ensure the protection of this iconic species,” Alice Mmolawa, spokesperson of the ministry, said in the statement. She appealed to stakeholders including communities and the private sector to support rhino protection efforts. “We further call upon members of the community to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities in and around the Okavango Delta to the nearest security agents,” Mmolawa said. Xinhua

Post Views: 7
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

S. Africa police say taxi shooting kills 11

July 22, 2018

Ethiopia toughens crack down on corruption following mass...

August 16, 2017

Namibia’s main football stadium deemed unfit for international...

April 26, 2021

Zambian VP encourages African women to venture into...

May 14, 2021

Egypt asks Britain to stop sales of King...

June 10, 2019

(Special for CAFS) Zambia to address low testing...

July 26, 2021

UN forum pledges to bolster pandemic fight, green...

July 17, 2021

President Geingob arrives back in Namibia..

July 18, 2021

Ramaphosa  pledges to carry out land reform

January 8, 2018

Somalia confirms rescue of 35 children from Al-Shabaab

January 26, 2018