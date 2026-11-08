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2 killed, 33 injured in Croatia bus crash
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2 killed, 33 injured in Croatia bus crash

November 8, 2026

ZAGREB, Nov. 8 — Two people were killed and 33 others injured on Sunday morning after a Serbian passenger bus overturned in Croatia, according to the Croatian Ministry of Health.

The accident occurred on the A3 motorway at around 7:25 a.m. local time (0625 GMT) near the town of Ivanic Grad, on the road toward the capital Zagreb, local media reported.

According to unofficial information obtained by local daily 24sata, the bus, which was carrying 33 passengers and two drivers, veered off the road, crashed through the safety barrier, and overturned onto its side.

Six individuals sustained serious injuries, and the remaining 27 passengers suffered minor injuries, the ministry said.

Emergency services, including 15 firefighters and a rescue helicopter, rushed to the scene. Eyewitnesses reported seeing many victims on the grass covered with blankets before being transported to hospitals in the Zagreb area.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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