(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 01, 2017, a soldier of France's Barkhane mission bearing the insignia 'Barkhane operation' holds a weapon as he patrols in central Mali, in the border zone with Burkina Faso and Niger as a joint anti-jihadist force linking countries in the Sahel began operations on November 1. Two French soldiers were killed and another was hurt when their armoured vehicle struck a mine in Mali, a military source told AFP on February 21, 2018. Around 4,000 French troops are deployed in Mali and neighbouring countries to combat jihadists. / AFP PHOTO / Daphné BENOIT
Africa

15 killed in attacks on Burkina Faso military detachments

April 25, 2022

OUAGADOUGOU, April 25 — Two almost simultaneous attacks targeting two military detachments in Burkina Faso’s Sahel region killed 15 people on Sunday, including nine soldiers, the army said in a statement.

Both military detachments and civilian populations were targeted in the terrorist attacks in Gaskinde and Pobe-Mengao, in Soum Province, on Sunday morning, the army said.

Nine people, including five soldiers and four civilians, were killed and 15 others wounded in the attack in Gaskinde; the attack on Pobe-Mengao led to the death of six people, including four soldiers and two army auxiliaries, according to the statement.

Fifteen others were also injured in the second attack.

The situation in the two localities is now under control and security operations are still in progress, the statement said.

Security in Burkina Faso has worsened since 2015, with terrorist attacks killing more than 1,000 people and displacing over 1 million others in the West African nation. (Xinhua)

