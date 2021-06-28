11 U.S. soldiers, 2 civilians in S. Korea test positive for COVID-19, 932 in total.

SEOUL, June 28 — Eleven more U.S. soldiers and two civilians in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.

One family member of a service member stationed at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and two service members stationed at Camp Casey were confirmed with COVID-19 on June 22 and 24 after developing symptoms.

Nine service members and one family member of a soldier at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys tested positive between June 22 and 24 during the contact-tracing process, the USFK said.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the U.S. army bases here.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 932, according to Yonhap news agency.

“We are currently experiencing two small COVID-19 clusters on the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and Camp Casey,” said Gen. Robert B. Abrams, the USFK commander.

“Even though we are close to achieving an 80-percent vaccination of our community, now is not the time to become complacent,” the commander noted.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 501 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 155,572. The daily average caseload for the past week was 581.Xinhua