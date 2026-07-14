105 Years of the CPC: Leadership, Development and the Pursuit of National Rejuvenation

The 105th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), commemorated on 1 July 2026, offers an opportunity not only to celebrate the Party’s history but also to reflect on one of the most remarkable national transformations of the modern era. Few political organisations have exercised continuous leadership over a country that has undergone such profound economic, social and technological change while simultaneously emerging as a leading global power.

For more than a century, the CPC has provided political leadership to a nation of over 1.4 billion people. Throughout this period, China has navigated immense challenges—from poverty and underdevelopment to becoming one of the world’s largest economies and a global leader in manufacturing, infrastructure, innovation, international trade and technology. While historians and political analysts continue to debate different aspects of China’s development model, there is broad recognition that the country’s economic transformation has been extraordinary.

The significance of the CPC’s 105th anniversary therefore extends beyond commemorating longevity. It reflects the Party’s emphasis on continuity, long-term planning and strategic governance. Unlike political systems driven by short electoral cycles, the CPC has consistently articulated development goals spanning decades, focusing on economic growth, poverty reduction, technological advancement and national modernisation.

President Xi Jinping’s address during the anniversary celebrations underscored that the Party does not regard its achievements as the culmination of its mission. Instead, the CPC continues to define national rejuvenation as an evolving objective requiring sustained effort and continuous reform. China’s leadership has identified priorities that include high-quality economic development, scientific and technological innovation, environmental sustainability, rural revitalisation, national security and the pursuit of what it terms “common prosperity.”

One might reasonably ask: after more than a century of leadership and decades of rapid development, what remains to be achieved?

The answer lies in China’s changing domestic and international environment. As the world’s second-largest economy, China is shifting from a development model centred primarily on rapid expansion to one that places greater emphasis on innovation, productivity, resilience and sustainable growth. The challenges confronting China today differ markedly from those of previous decades. An ageing population, technological competition, climate change, geopolitical tensions and the need to maintain economic momentum all require new policy responses.

Equally important is China’s expanding role on the global stage. Through trade, investment, infrastructure partnerships and development cooperation, China increasingly presents itself as a partner in addressing shared global challenges. Its engagement with developing countries, particularly across Africa, has created new opportunities for investment, industrialisation, skills development and connectivity.

For African countries, China’s development experience provides valuable lessons, not as a blueprint to be replicated, but as a case study in strategic planning, policy consistency and long-term investment in national priorities. Every nation must pursue development according to its own constitutional framework, historical experience and socio-economic realities.

Nevertheless, China’s emphasis on infrastructure, education, industrialisation and institutional capacity offers practical insights for policymakers seeking sustainable economic transformation. The enduring lesson from the CPC’s 105-year journey is that development is not an event but a continuous process. National progress requires vision, capable institutions, disciplined implementation and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances. These principles resonate far beyond China’s borders.

As the CPC enters its second century, it faces both unprecedented opportunities and complex challenges. Yet its message remains clear: national rejuvenation is an ongoing project requiring perseverance, innovation and openness to international cooperation. Whether viewed through the lens of politics, economics or global development, the CPC’s 105-year history represents one of the defining governance experiences of modern times. Its future trajectory will continue to shape not only China’s development but also the evolving international order.

For this reason, the Party’s anniversary is not simply a historical milestone; it is a moment that invites reflection on leadership, development and the changing dynamics of global influence. ‘Once a nation torn by wars and invasion, is now nation united and thriving’.

Rehabeam Iyambo, Chairperson of the China–Namibia Shared Organisation.

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